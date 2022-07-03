Police are investigating after a two-car collision in Wrentham caused four individuals to be transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Massachusetts state police, a 2013 Jeep Wrangler operated by a 66-year-old woman and a 2003 Honda CRV driven by an 18-year-old Wrentham woman collided in front of the Arbor Inn Motel. A preliminary investigation revealed that the Jeep’s front end came into contract with the Honda from the opposite lane of traffic as the latter attempted to turn left into the motel parking lot.

According to police, the four injured people, of which some were juveniles, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The names of the injured drivers and riders have not been revealed at this time.