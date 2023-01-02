QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle struck a curb and went airborne in Quincy, ejecting four individuals, according to police.

The Quincy Police Department said a third person was in stable condition while a fourth was discharged from the hospital following the early morning crash on Monday.

Local and state police along with Quincy firefighters were called in sometime around 6 a.m., after a car traveling down Ricciuti Drive apparently hit a curb, causing it to roll over several times. The vehicle eventually landed on the side of the Southeast Expressway, according to a preliminary police investigation.

First responders were able to quickly extinguish the vehicle Monday morning as officials closed down several lanes of the Southeast Expressway during the response.

Several lanes were closed near the Furnace Brook Parkway overpass while fire crews extinguished the vehicle. By 7 a.m., traffic was flowing normally as officials continued to survey the scene and remove the car.

On the department’s Facebook page, Quincy police asked that as their crash reconstruction unit continues to investigate, anyone with information on the incident contact them at 617-479-1212.

