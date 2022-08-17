DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A four-year-old is in critical condition after falling out of a window in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, according the Boston Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to the area of American Legion Highway after receiving a call at approximately 3:17 p.m.

Boston Homicide detectives are actively investigating the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

