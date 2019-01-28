Police: Framingham man attempts to photograph minor in Burlington Mall fitting room

A Framingham man accused of attempting to photograph a minor in a fitting room was released on personal recognizance, officials say.

Lucner Michel, 31, was arraigned on Jan. 25 and charged with one count of photographing intimate parts of a child in connection with an alleged attempt to photograph a minor in a fitting room at The Burlington Mall, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Burlington Chief of Police Michael Kent.

Officers responding Jan. 24 about 4 p.m. to a report made by two 16-year-old females that a male had attempted to record one of them inside a private fitting room at Forever 21 in The Burlington Mall using a cell phone were informed that store staff had been told by the victim that a man had allegedly attempted to take a photo or video of her while she was in the fitting room, police say.

Through mall surveillance footage and witness statements, authorities were allegedly able to locate and identify the defendant as the individual who allegedly attempted to take cell phone footage of the female victim in a state of undress, according to police.

Michel was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and to stay away from The Burlington Mall, officials say.

Michel is scheduled to return to court on April 3.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)