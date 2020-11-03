Police: Fraud suspect used stolen credit card to place $2K order at Mass. Apple Store

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A wanted identify fraud suspect was arrested on Halloween after police say she tried to pickup a $2,000 order at an Apple Store in Cambridge using a stolen credit card.

Mariia Leontieva, 24, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on charges including receiving stolen property over $1,200, identity fraud, larceny over $1,200, and possession of a false RMV document, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Leontieva is also said to have had an active warrant out of Wrentham District Court for identity fraud and attempt to commit a crime.

A Tewksbury resident contacted law enforcement over the weekend and reported that their identity had been stolen and that a fraudulent charge was made on one of their credit cards, police said.

The victim reported that over $2,000 in merchandise was ordered at the Apple Store and scheduled for pickup on Saturday.

Tewksbury police, along with Cambridge police, set up surveillance at the store and nabbed Leontieva when she allegedly attempted to pickup the order with the stolen credit card in hand.

Leontieva was also said to be found in possession of a fraudulent Massachusetts ID card with the victim’s information on it.

She has since been released on personal recognizance. She is due back in court on Dec. 10.

