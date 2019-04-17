Police: Freetown man arrested after keeping flat screen TV mistakenly delivered to his house

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Freetown man was arrested after police say he kept an 86-inch flat screen television that was mistakenly delivered to his house.

The $2,700 television was delivered to Nicholas Memmo, 35, last month, but police say when they went to get it back, Memmo was not cooperative.

“He denied being present and receiving the television even though the delivery person identified him from a lineup,” Freetown Police Chief Carlton Abbott said. “He also denied that it was his signature.”

Memmo wouldn’t talk on camera, but he says he saw no reason to return unordered merchandise that came to his house. He says he believes Federal Trade Commission rules are on his side, but police disagree.

“(It’s been) delivered on our porch. It’s addressed to our neighbor. We don’t take that package, secrete it in our homes, convert it to our use,” Abbott said. “That’s larceny.”

Police say when they showed up to talk to Memmo, they saw the TV in plain sight at his home.

“They were in the driveway. They were offering him the opportunity to return the TV. They could see a large TV in his window. But this gentleman decided to not tell the truth,” Abbott said.

Police eventually arrested Memmo at his house.

Memmo admits he refused to answer questions to police, but he insists he was never untruthful.

Police, however, don’t see it that way.

Memmo was charged with larceny and misleading police.

He is due back in court in May.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)