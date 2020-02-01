Police from across country attend Lowell funeral of slain officer

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police from across the country traveled to Lowell for the funeral of an officer killed in the line of duty.

Katie Thyne, a native of Hudson, New Hampshire, was killed during a routine traffic stop in Virginia last week, leaving behind her partner and a two-year-old daughter.

Thyne served in the navy before becoming a police officer and the funeral was held with full military and police honors.

