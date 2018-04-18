Police from hundreds of departments attend funeral for Yarmouth officer Sean Gannon

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Thousands of police officers from hundreds of departments across North America marched to a church in Yarmouth Wednesday to attend the funeral for a 32-year-old K-9 officer who was killed in the line of duty.

A sea of uniformed and white-gloved officers from as far away Canada, Chicago and New York City marched from the town’s high school to St. Pius X Roman Catholic church and stood outside during the Mass for Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

Up to 5,000 police officers were expected at the funeral, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The funeral was attended by Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, among many other notables.

The Mass will be followed by a private burial for family and colleagues.

Gannon was promoted posthumously to sergeant before his funeral. He was shot and killed last Thursday while he and other officers were serving a probation warrant at a home in Barnstable’s Marstons Mills section.

Gannon an eight-year veteran of the department, leaves behind a wife. His dog, Nero, was also shot, but underwent emergency surgery and is recovering.

Yarmouth police announced Gannon’s promotion in a statement:

Yarmouth Police Department Sergeant Sean McNamee Gannon, age 32, died on impact in the line of duty from a gunshot wound to the head on April 12, 2018. Born August 22nd, 1985 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Sergeant Gannon graduated from All Saints Elementary School in 1999, and Bishop Stang High School in North Dartmouth in 2003. Sergeant Gannon graduated with honors from Westfield State University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, a Master’s with honors from Massachusetts Maritime Academy with a degree in Emergency Management in 2011, and the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority Municipal Police Academy. Sergeant Gannon’s internships included service with the Nantucket Police Department, and the Westfield Police Department, and earned certifications as an Emergency Medical Technician and Life Saving Instructor. Sergeant Gannon started his Law Enforcement career at Stonehill College in 2007 as a member of the Campus Police Force before joining the Yarmouth Police Department in 2010. Sergeant Gannon was part of the Emergency Management Unit, a part-time member of the Proactive Anti-Crime Team, and he was the first full-time K9 narcotics officer for YPD with his devoted K9 Thor. After retiring K9 Thor, Sergeant Gannon acquired his beloved K9 patrol dog Nero, who was also shot and injured at the scene of the crime but was rescued and is expected to survive and return to the Gannon family. Sergeant Gannon leaves a legacy of high moral integrity, infectious humor, and collaborative work with colleagues. He enjoyed travel, working with his hands, volunteering his time to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands and being outside. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

