WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fugitive in possession of fentanyl was arrested Wednesday after hiding in a dirt crawl space in Wareham, police said.

Wareham police detectives, along with a trooper assigned to the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, went to a home on Fearing Street around 2 p.m. to arrest 29-year-old Ricardo Vaughn, who was wanted on an active warrant for robbery out of Georgia and a warrant from Brockton District Court, according to Wareham police.

Vaughn was allegedly found hiding in a crawl space of the home, where he was placed in custody without incident.

Detectives found fentanyl in his front pocket, police said.

Vaughn is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Wareham District Court on charges of being a fugitive from justice and possession of a Class A substance.

