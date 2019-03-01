Police: Fugitive from Penn. nabbed after high-speed chase on Mass. Pike

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fugitive wanted in Pennsylvania was nabbed after a high-speed chase on the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday, police say.

Officers observed a 2017 Nissan Altima speeding on Route 84 eastbound prior to the Massachusetts Turnpike about 4:10 p.m. and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the operator did not comply and fled at an extremely high rate of speed, according to state police.

The pursuit continued onto Route 90 eastbound and then onto Route 146 where it then attempted to take the Exit 12 off-ramp at a high rate of speed, but his hood became ajar and blocked his view, police say.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Genareo Brice, 28, of Chester, Penn., was booked on the following charges: fugitive from justice on court warrant, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, speeding, and breakdown lane violation.

An investigation is ongoing.

