Police: Furious beachgoer claimed to have COVID-19, coughed on Westport officer after getting parking ticket

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A furious beachgoer claimed to have COVID-19 and coughed in the direction of a Westport police officer after he was issued a parking ticket on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

An officer conducting parking enforcement in a residents-only area at West Beach around 3:45 p.m. encountered 29-year-old Steven Lesnikowski, of Northborough, who stated he did not see the signage requiring a parking permit and asked if his ticket could be torn up, according to the Westport Police Department.

When the officer told Lesnikowski that the citation could be appealed, he grew “very hostile” and started “yelling and swearing,” police said.

Lesnikowski then allegedly coughed on the officer and said that “he had coronavirus and now she had it too.” The officer then moved to the opposite side of the suspect’s vehicle and placed the citation under a windshield wiper.

As Lesnikowski drove away, police say he grabbed the citation and threw it on the ground.

The officer later obtained a warrant for Lesnikowski’s arrest on charges including the threat of a dangerous substance, assault and battery, and destruction of a parking ticket.

Anyone who may have come in contact with Lesnikowski is urged to seek medical attention if they feel they were exposed to the virus or begin showing symptoms.

It’s not clear when Lesnikowski will be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)