Police: Gang member facing weapons charge after gun found during Worcester traffic stop

WORCESTER (WHDH) - An active gang member was arrested early Tuesday morning after a gun was found during a routine traffic stop in Worcester, police said.

Kasheme Craig, 20, was arrested about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Piedmont Street after the officer performing a routine stop noticed he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to Worcester police.

Police say Craig had a billy club wedged next to the center console and a loaded handgun in the console.

Craig was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

He was expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Worcester County District Court.

