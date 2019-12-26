Police: Girl crashed into tree, flipped car after 8-week-old puppy jumped on her lap

FRYEBURG, MAINE (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl distracted by her new puppy veered off the road and crashed into a tree in Fryeburg, Maine, on Christmas Eve, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash near the 400 block of West Fryeburg Road around 10:30 a.m. found a wrecked Toyota Corolla resting on its side, according to the Fryeburg Police Department.

The driver, whose name has not been released, crossed lanes, struck a tree, and overturned after her 8-week-old puppy jumped onto her lap, Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin said in a news release.

Passerbys rushed to help free the girl, who was left trapped in her car.

The girl suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. There was no word on the condition of the puppy.

The crash remains under investigation.

