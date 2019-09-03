Police: Girl found in closet may have been dead for days

(WHDH) — A 5-year-old girl may have been dead for days when her relatives found her decaying body in the closet of an apartment in Houston on Monday, officials said.

Family members visiting the Quail Creek Apartment on Grow Lane found the girl’s body around 3 p.m., the Houston Chronicle reported.

Investigators told the news outlet that family members had not seen the girl in several days and wanted to check on her.

The girl’s mother was taken to Houston police headquarters for questioning.

It’s not yet clear how the girl died.

An investigation is ongoing.

Northwest and Homicide are at 7800 Grow. Five year old female was found deceased inside an apartment. 202 pic.twitter.com/ZT3Sgdg6ov — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 3, 2019

