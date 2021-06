LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell say a young girl is recovering after she was attacked by an unleashed dog.

It happened Tuesday night on Gorham Street, near the Lowell Connector. Police say the dog was off it’s leash, walking with a man.

The girl has face injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

