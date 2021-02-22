Police: Girl who disappeared after school found in motel room with man she met online

(WHDH) — A 13-year-old girl who went missing after she got out of school last week was found in a dark motel room with a man she had met online, officials announced Monday.

Tyler Thompson, of Orlando, Florida, is facing charges including interference with child custody and traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a report of a missing child from Oak Hill around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday learned the girl never came home and never went to her basketball game after school, the sheriff’s office said. A friend also told investigators that the victim was planning on going to a motel with a man who had a name that started with the letter “T.”

Investigators later tracked down surveillance video at a Dollar General that showed the victim waiting to be picked up.

After frantically searching from “motel to motel,” deputies finally spotted Thompson’s name on a check-in list at the All Suite Motel in Edgewater on Friday and located the girl in his room, the sheriff’s office said.

A body camera captured video of the rescue operation.

Deputies reportedly knocked several times before Thompson agreed to open the door.

“When Deputy Royce James entered the doorway of the room…the girl ran into his arms and gave him a hug,” officials said in a news release.

The girl was not injured and has since been returned to her family.

Thompson was released from jail after posting $15,000 bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

