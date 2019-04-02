Police: Girls, 6 and 16, shot by BB gun in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - BB gun shots rang out next to a Lawrence convenience store Saturday, striking two girls, ages 16 and 6, police said.

The 16-year-old girl, who did not want to show her face on camera, was walking with her friend when they heard a pop in the area of Simon’s Grocery on Hampshire Street around 6:30 p.m.

The teen didn’t realize a BB had passed through her shoulder until her friend spotted the blood.

“She turned facing me, and I was like, ‘Oh, they threw a paintball at you’ because the blood on her shirt looked like it was a paintball,” her friend said. “So I lifted her shirt and saw the hole, and I said, ‘Somebody shot you.'”

A 6-year-old girl also suffered a BB gunshot wound, police said. She was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital before being transferred to a Boston hospital.

The mother of one of the teens says she’s angry.

“It’s nerve wracking because now I’m nervous,” she said. “Now I want to go stand outside like when she was 5 years old. Why should I have to do that because of somebody not being responsible?”

Police say they’re investigating to see if someone was shooting that BB gun from a nearby porch.

The teens are hoping that whoever is responsible realizes this wasn’t funny.

“It’s not OK to hurt people because the physical damage goes away but the mental damage is always there,” one teen said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)