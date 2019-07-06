Police: Gloucester man rescued from quarry after rope swing snaps

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gloucester emergency responders rescued a man who allegedly fell down the rocks at a quarry after a rope swing broke Saturday, according to police reports.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the quarry by Plum Cove School on Hickory Street at 10:30 a.m. for reports that a man had fallen down the rocks. Officers and firefighters found a 35-year-old man who sustained significant injuries from the fall and carried the man to a nearby field to be taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital, according to police reports.

“Our police officers and firefighters worked tirelessly to transport this individual to a safe location,” Fire Chief Eric Smith said in a press release. “Walking down those rocks, especially while transporting an injured person, was challenging and required perseverance and teamwork from each of them.”

The man had allegedly been using a rope swing that broke, causing him to fall.

