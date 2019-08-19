Police: Goat dodging traffic in Dartmouth was late for ‘people yoga’ class

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers who saved a small goat as it dodged traffic in Dartmouth on Monday say the animal was just trying to get to “people yoga” on time.

The goat was running in the middle of Bakerville Road when officers Canario and Tavares swooped in and rescued the tiny animal.

“When they asked him where he was going, he told them that he was running late for his people yoga class,” the department said in a Facebook post.

