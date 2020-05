PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police rescued a goad that had its head stuck in a fence on Saturday morning in Plymouth.

Officers responding to a call for a goat that had its head caught in a fence around 1 a.m. were told that the goat may die if the fence was not cut, police said.

The officers were able to free the goat from the fence.

At 12:50 AM we received a call from @plimoth Plantation stating a goat’s head was stuck in a fence & felt if the fence was not cut, the goat would die. Sgt. Lis & Ofc. Carney responded freeing the very thankful Billy the goat 🐐

Larry the llama posed for a picture with Sgt. Lis pic.twitter.com/XkUPpydxZ9 — Plymouth Police Dept (@Plymouth_Police) May 9, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)