(WHDH) — A man was arrested after a search of his vehicle and two residences yielded a gold-plated handgun, a rifle, and two kilograms of cocaine, among other contraband, authorities said.

An officer on patrol in the area of Woodworth Boulevard in Port Arthur, Texas, just before 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 stopped 29-year-old Humberto Anteverde for speeding, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

When the officer approached Anteverde’s vehicle, police say he appeared “very nervous,” prompting a search of his car.

A plastic-wrapped bundle containing one kilogram of cocaine was found in the car, police said.

A subsequent search of Anteverde’s two homes is said to have yielded $44,000 in cash, a rifle, an additional kilogram of cocaine, and a gold-plated pistol.

Anteverde has been charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Correction Facility following his arrest.

