MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Good Samaritan is recovering after trying to stop a suspect accused of stealing a purse in Malden, getting bitten and stabbed in the process, according to officials.

Malden Police were first called to the area of Chestnut Street for reports of a robbery around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Officers who arrived there soon found the robbery suspect struggling with a delivery driver, who is being called a Good Samaritan for his actions. 7NEWS learned the Samaritan had come to the aid of the woman who’s purse was reportedly stolen.

A neighbor told 7NEWS the delivery driver was bringing groceries to her home when it happened behind her building.

Police said during the struggle, the suspect allegedly bit the individual in the arm before pulling out a knife and stabbing him in the leg.

Photos from a witness showed multiple bite marks on the driver’s left arm, as well as blood coming from his right leg after he was stabbed by what police believe was a folding knife.

The Good Samaritan was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jason Seay of Peabody, who is now facing multiple charges and will be arraigned at Malden District Court.

Police also said the woman who had her purse stolen while leaving a T stop was uninjured, and was able to get her purse back.

Neighbors told 7NEWS they believe officers were able to get to the scene quickly because police were working a detail at the T station due to the Orange Line shutdown.

