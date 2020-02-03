Police: Good Samaritan rescued unconscious, impaired driver from frozen pond following crash in NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan jumped into a frozen pond to rescue an unconscious, impaired driver following a two-car crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responding to a crash in the area of 315 Derry St. around 5:30 p.m. found a 2017 Ford Fiesta upside down in a pond and a 2016 Honda CRV with significant rear-end damage in the breakdown lane, according to Hudson police.

They learned that 25-year-old Taylor Baker, of Hudson, witnessed the crash and had jumped into the pond to remove the driver of the Ford, later identified as Alexander Picard, 24, of Hudson, from his vehicle.

Picard had been unconscious when Baker dragged him to safety, police said.

He was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with minor injuries.

Hudson Fire Capt. Steve Gannon credited Baker with saving Picard’s life.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the driver of the Honda, identified as Chris Columbus, 51, of Litchfield, was traveling south on Derry Street when Picard, who was driving behind him, collided into his vehicle. The collision caused Picard’s car to careen across the northbound lane and down an embankment before rolling over into the pond.

Picard was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs.

He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned in 9th Circuit Court in Nashua on March 13.

Columbus and Baker both suffered minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.

