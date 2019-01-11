Police: Good Samaritan who turned in lost wallet stole hundreds from inside

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan who turned in a lost wallet to police in Falmouth has been accused of stealing the hundreds of dollars that was inside, officials said.

A man who walked into the Falmouth Police Department on Thursday night told officers that he had found a wallet near TJ Maxx but said there was no money inside, according to police.

When officers reached out to the wallet’s owner, they learned $260 should have been inside and that it was accidentally left at Walmart, not TJ Maxx.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from Walmart and discovered the man had taken the wallet from the store, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, later confessed to stealing the money. The cash has since been returned to the owner.

He will be summonsed to court on a larceny charge at a later date.

