Police: Good Samaritans rescue person from crashed car right before it catches fire

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was rescued by Good Samaritans just before a car went up in flames after a crash in Falmouth Friday where alcohol was a factor, police said.

A car crashed into a utility pole on Thomas Landers Road, taking wires down, on Friday night, police said. Good Samaritans rescued the sole occupant of the car just before it went up in flames, and the person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation but police said speed, reckless driving and alcohol were all factors.

No other information was immediately available.

