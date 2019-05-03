DES MOINES, Iowa (WHDH) — A gravy spill led to the exposure of child pornography on an Iowa man’s laptop, authorities said.

Robert Leo Watson spilled gravy on his laptop and took it to Best Buy, where Geek Squad employees transferring files off the device spotted what they thought was child porn, according to court documents.

Des Moines police collected the laptop and another computer.

Watson was charged with misdemeanor possession after he allegedly admitted to saving the images.

He remains jailed on $50,000 bail.

