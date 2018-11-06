HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Two adults and a juvenile assaulted two people in a New Hampshire movie theater after the victims confronted them for being too loud Saturday night, Hooksett police said.

Officers responding to Cinemagic around 10:30 p.m. learned that two people complained to movie staff about a group being too loud in the theater.

The staff had trouble locating the group, so the people that complained decided to leave.

As they walked out, Claufy Bongambe, 19, of Manchester, Finnesse Ayala, 25, of Concord, and a juvenile allegedly assaulted them.

The victims suffered minor injuries, police said.

Ayala and Bongambe were arrested and charged with riot, assault and disorderly conduct.

They were released on personal recognizance bail and are scheduled to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court at a later date.

Police say the juvenile will face complaints in juvenile court.

