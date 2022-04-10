CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after someone fired a gun during a fight steps from the New Hampshire State House in Concord Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired at Park and Main Streets at 1:30 p.m. found several people had gotten into a fight and one person had fired a gun into the air, police said. The parties all knew each other, according to police, and the fight was not random.

No other information was immediately available.

