BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after finding a gun on a student at a Boston school Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a student with a gun at the Dearborn STEM Academy at 9:45 a.m. were told school officials found the gun in the student’s fanny pack.

The student, a 16-year-old male juvenile from Hyde Park, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of ammunition. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

