Police: Gun-toting men in masks ransack Dover, NH jewelry store

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two men in masks held up a jewelry store in Dover at gunpoint Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at Hannoush Jewelers on Central Avenue at 10 a.m. were told two men in old man masks entered the store, with one displaying a handgun.

The men allegedly ransacked several jewelry cases before fleeing in a dark blue or black S class Mercedes driving by a third man.

One suspect was described as a 6-foot=2-inch black man of medium build who was wearing a baseball cap and black leather jacket. The other was described as a 5-foot 8-inch white man of stocky build who was wearing a skull cap and brown leather jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646 or the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000.

