Police: Gun-toting men in old man masks ransack Dover, NH jewelry store

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating two men in old man masks who held up a Dover jewelry store at gunpoint Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at Hannoush Jewelers on Central Avenue at 10 a.m. were told two men in old man masks entered the store, with one displaying a handgun. The men ransacked several jewelry cases before fleeing in a dark blue or black S class Mercedes driving by a third man, police said.

One suspect was described as a six-foot two-inch black man of medium build wearing a baseball cap and black leather jacket, and the other was described as a five-foot eight-inch white man of stocky build wearing a skull cap and brown leather jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646 or the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000.

