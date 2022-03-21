MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a gun-wielding man who allegedly forced his way into an apartment in New Hampshire and opened fire, killing a dog, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 137 Orange Street in Manchester around 1:15 a.m. Monday found a deceased dog and multiple shell casings in the apartment, according to the Manchester Police Department.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a man known to the victims had started shooting after breaking into the apartment, police added. People inside started to scatter and one man dove through a second-floor glass window, suffering serious injuries.

Police say the intruder fled the area after the incident. The victim was later found on Myrtle Street and taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

An investigation remains ongoing.

