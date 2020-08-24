Police: Gun-wielding NH man threatened tow driver who tried to repossess truck

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A gun-wielding New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he threatened a tow driver who was called to his home to repossess a truck on Sunday night.

Steven Allison, 57, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned at a later date on two counts of criminal threatening, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of someone threatening a repo man with a gun on Lake Avenue around 8:50 p.m. learned Allison had pulled out a firearm and started yelling at a tow driver who was trying to execute a repossession order, police said.

At one point during the altercation, Allison allegedly pointed the gun directly at the tow driver before threatening his partner.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

