Police: Gunman in Halloween mask robs Easton gas station, flees on foot

Police in Easton are turning to the public for help in tracking down a masked gunman who robbed a gas station in Easton early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the New World gas station on Turnpike Street around 5:20 a.m. learned that a man entered the store and ordered the clerk to empty the cash register while pointing a handgun at him, according to the Easton Police Department.

The suspect, who was wearing a rubber Halloween mask, took an undisclosed amount of cash then fled east on foot on Foundry Street, officials said.

A K-9 officer from West Bridgewater was called to the scene but a search of the area was unsuccessful.

The clerk was uninjured but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information about the robbery or saw any suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Easton police at 508-230-3322.

An investigation is ongoing.