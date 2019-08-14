Police: Gunman shooting at police officers in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say at least one gunman is shooting at police officers in Philadelphia.

A police spokesman confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a gunman was actively shooting at officers in the Nicetown section of the city. The spokesman who was reached on the public affairs phone number offered no other information.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted said there was at least one suspect firing at police officers.

Video shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a police car.

It’s unknown if any police officers have been shot.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)