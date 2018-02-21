CLARKSBURG, MD (WHDH) — Police made a disturbing discovery at a Maryland teenager’s home after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to school.
Officials said they found several weapons in Alwin Chen’s house, which included an AR-15-style rifle, multiple inactive grenades and an assortment of handguns.
There was also a note mentioning students and issues Chen had with the school, police added.
A judge ordered the teen to undergo a mental health evaluation.
