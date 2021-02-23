Tyshawn Jordan (left) and Jordan Register (right)

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest two out-of-state murder suspects in Springfield earlier this month.

Members of the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, and U.S. Marshal’s Task Force apprehended 19-year-old Tyshawn Jordan inside a home on Fernbank Road around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, according to Springfield police.

Jordan, of Moore, South Carolina, was charged with as a fugitive from justice on a court warrant.

The charge is in connection to a fatal shooting in Spartanburg County, S.C., police said.

On Feb. 4 around 10:10 a.m., authorities took 21-year-old Jordan Register into custody at Baystate Medical Center, police added.

Register, of Chapman Street in Greenfield, was also charged as a fugitive from justice on a court warrant.

The charge is in connection to a January homicide that occurred in Hartford, Connecticut, police said.

State police wrote on Twitter that these arrests were due to a “Great team effort by numerous agencies and units, including MSP Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.”

No additional information has been released.

