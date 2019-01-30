Police: Hammer-wielding man stole more than $87K in jewelry from Dartmouth Mall

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man was arrested Monday night after authorities say he used a hammer to steal jewelry valued at over $87,000 from a store at the Dartmouth Mall.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at Jewelry Express about 8:30 p.m. learned a man had entered the store, smashed a glass case with a hammer, and made off with an assortment of jewelry, according to Dartmouth police.

While interviewing witnesses, police said officers were able to get a description of the suspect, as well as a registration plate off of the vehicle in which he fled.

Drew Beck, 30, was later tracked down in Lakeville and taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was also impounded.

He is charged with armed robbery, vandalism, use of a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony, and larceny of property valued over $1,200.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)