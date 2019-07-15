Police: Hampton, NH man facing assault charges after vicious attack

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing assault charges after police say he attacked a victim in Hampton early Monday morning, leaving the victim with a laceration to the throat.

Officers responding to a disturbance on H Street around 1:30 a.m. found the victim of the assault and were able to identify the suspect as 40-year-old Norman Howard, of Hampton.

Police located Howard at 21 F Street where he was placed under arrest without incident.

The victim was transported to the Seabrook Emergency Room.

Howard was ordered held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail pending his arraignment on a charge of first-degree assault for knowingly causing bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon.

