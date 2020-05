BOSTON (WHDH) - Police officers handed masks out to residents in East Boston Saturday.

“In the spirit of community policing, that means all of us working together to solve problems,” said Police Commissioner William Gross. “We want to do our part handing out masks.”

Officers wearing masks themselves gave the masks to people out on the neighborhood’s streets.

