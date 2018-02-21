SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut handyman stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a home where he was doing work.

The New Britain Herald reports that 37-year-old Jeffrey Couture, of Plymouth, turned himself in Tuesday and was charged with second-degree larceny.

Police say Couture stole the jewelry from a Southington home while he was being paid to do handyman work there. Authorities say Couture also took loose change from a jar. Police say Couture sold the stolen items at area pawn shops.

Some of the stolen items have been recovered.

Couture’s attorney says his client does not have a criminal conviction and is eligible for a first-time offender program.

Couture is being held on $5,000 bond.

