Police: Harasser advertises Tyngsboro homeowner’s property as ‘free scrap’

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeowner who provided Tyngsboro police with a surveillance video recording Sunday that showed a man taking off with their trampoline later found out they’re being harassed by someone who is advertising their property on Craigslist as “free scrap,” police said

Tyngsboro police posted a video on their Facebook page Sunday that showed a man walking up to a house and knocking on the door. Police said the homeowner told them the man went on to disassembled their trampoline with a female accomplice, put it in the back of a gray pickup truck, and drive off.

But when the man saw himself on the news, he called police and showed them a Craigslist ad offering the trampoline as free scrap.

“The victim in this case is being harassed by a third party who posted their property on Craigslist and said it was free scrap to whoever wanted to pick it up,” Tyngsboro police wrote in a Facebook post Monday morning. “The Tyngsboro Police would like to thank the public and media, once again, for their assistance in solving another incident.”

