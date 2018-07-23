Police: Haverhill man arrested after trying to work out naked at NH Planet Fitness

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A Haverhill, Massachusetts man was arrested Sunday after police say he tried to work out naked at a Planet Fitness in New Hampshire because he thought it was a “judgement-free zone.”

Police say Eric Stagno, 34, walked into a gym in Plaistow, New Hampshire and stripped at the door. He then walked back and forth a few times before moving over to the gym’s yoga mats.

Responding officers found Stagno complete nude and on his knees in a “yoga-type position.”

When questioned, Stagno told police he thought Planet Fitness was a “judgment-free zone” — a reference to the chain’s slogan.

Stagno was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

