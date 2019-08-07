Police: Haverhill man arrested for 3 separate Orange Line lewdness incidents

A 41-year-old Haverhill man is facing criminal charges in connection with three incidents during which he allegedly exposed himself to people and committed lewd acts on Orange Line trains.

Officers responding to a report of a man exposing himself at the MBTA Malden Center Station about 11 a.m. spoke with a victim who said that while they were riding on an Orange Line train a man sat across from them while holding a newspaper, showed them his genitals, and committed a lewd act, according to transit police.

Based on the description provided, police arrested Juan Tavarez at Wellington Station.

An investigation determined Tavarez was the suspect in two separate open and gross lewdness cases in 2018 occurring on the Orange Line, police said.