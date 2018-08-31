Police: Haverhill man charged after accidentally shooting himself with shotgun

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill man is facing criminal charges after police say he accidentally shot himself with an illegal sawed-off shotgun Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 88 Fountain St. about 8:30 p.m. found a 23-year-old man who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet, according to Haverhill police. The man, who refused medical treatment, told responding officers that he had been shot.

But after an investigation, police say they determined the man, whose name was not released, was lying and that he had accidentally shot himself with a sawed-off shotgun.

He was arrested after a search warrant executed Friday uncovered two shotguns.

He was expected to be arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court.

