Police: Haverhill man exposed himself, urinated on floor of Commuter Rail train

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Haverhill man was arrested Monday after police say he exposed himself and urinated on the floor a Commuter Rail train.

Officers responding to MBTA’s North Station about 1:55 p.m. for reports of a male exposing himself were met by victims said a male was traveling on an inbound Haverhill Line Commuter Rail train when he stood at the head of the car, lowered his pants and underpants, fully exposing his genitals, and began to urinate on the train car floor, according to transit police.

This was done in view of approximately 30-40 patrons also on board the train, police say.

Keolis personnel pointed out the man to transit officers, who quickly placed Keith Comeau, 38, of Haverhill, into custody inside North Station for open and gross lewdness.

An investigation is ongoing.

