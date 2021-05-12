Police: Haverhill man nearly ran over child, sideswiped school bus before fleeing scene

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Groveland police are seeking a criminal summons against a Haverhill man who nearly ran over a child and hit a school bus on Tuesday before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The 27-year-old man, whose name has not been released, will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle after a suspension, and failure to stop for a school bus, according to Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run involving a school bus at the intersection of Salem Street and Sunset Circle learned a driver in a landscaping truck had just driven up onto the sidewalk on the right side of the bus, nearly struck a child who was pulled to safety by her father, and sideswiped the rear of the bus before taking off down Salem Street.

Two elementary school-aged children were also on the bus at the time of the crash. There were no injuries.

Groveland Police were able to identify the driver of the truck with the assistance of eyewitnesses, neighborhood home surveillance cameras, and the Haverhill Police Department, who provided traffic camera footage ultimately helping Groveland Police identify the Rowley-based landscaping company for which the driver works.

“We were able to swiftly identify the driver of this vehicle thanks to the diligent investigation of Sgt. Steven Petrone, and the support we received from the Haverhill Police Department. This could have been a tragic crash, as a child was just about to get on the bus and had to be pulled out of the way of danger by her father,” Gillen said in a statement. “We urge drivers to please be extra attentive around school pick up and drop off times and to always stop for a bus making a stop.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)