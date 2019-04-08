Police: ‘Heavily intoxicated’ man who fell off dock was trying to wash clothes in Hyannis Harbor

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - An intoxicated man who fell from a dock and plunged into Hyannis Harbor early Sunday morning was trying to wash his clothes in the frigid water, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man who was stumbling around the Ocean Street docks around 2 a.m. found a pile of laundry and a man clinging to a floating pier in the harbor, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

The man, a 57-year-old Hyannis resident, spent several minutes yelling for help before officers arrived and pulled him from the harbor.

Police say the “heavily intoxicated” individual was conscious and breathing. He allegedly told officers that he was “trying to wash his clothes when he tumbled off the dock into the water.”

He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

No charges have been filed.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)