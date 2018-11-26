Police: Heavy rain led to crash that injured 2 pedestrians in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are investigating after two people were struck by a car while trying to cross the street Monday.

Officers responding to the area of Gorham and Lundburg streets about 5:05 p.m. found two pedestrians who were hit by a vehicle that was traveling outbound on Gorham Street, according to Lowell police.

After an initial investigation, police say heavy rain contributed to poor visibility that caused the operator not to see the pedestrians crossing the street.

The two pedestrians, a 38-year-old male and 24-year-old female, were transported to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not been released.

