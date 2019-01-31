Police help wayward elephant seal cross highway

(WHDH) — Why did the elephant seal cross the road? Just ask police in California, who helped herd one big wayward male back toward the ocean on Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Facebook that showed deputies herding the massive animal across a highway.

“You never know what your day will look like when you put on your uniform,” the department wrote. “Today it was one of our local elephant seals that needed help finding his way home!”

The seal ultimately made it across the road unharmed and flopped back into the ocean.

